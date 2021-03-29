Baseball: Precise numbers: How many fans can attend each MLB opening day game?

Boston Red Sox

Under Phase 4 of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, the Red Sox were granted approval Feb. 25 to open at 12% of capacity, allowing them to sell about 4,500 tickets per game in 37,731-seat Fenway Park. The team also expects Fenway Park to continue operating as a mass vaccination site beyond the start of the regular season.

New York Yankees

Like their crosstown rival Mets, the Yankees will open at 20% capacity, meaning about 10,800 fans will be able to attend games in 54,251-seat Yankee Stadium. Fans will be required to take a PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, as well as temperature checks on game day, in order to gain entry.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays announced Jan. 15 that they would open with about 7,000 fans per game in 42,735-seat Tropicana Field, baseball's only indoor stadium. In order to ensure social distancing, the team will scrap its traditional season-ticket plans for a new "season membership" model that will allow fans to choose from six membership levels, each with a separate discount and seating location.

Toronto Blue Jays

Canadian government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic will force the Blue Jays to play their first two homestands at TD Ballpark, their 8,500-seat spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., where capacity will be limited to 15%, or about 1,275 fans. Team President Mark Shapiro said the Blue Jays might return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, where they played most of their home games in 2020, in June to escape the heat and humidity in Florida. The team hopes to return to Rogers Centre in Toronto for the second half of the season.

