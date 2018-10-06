BOSTON — Gary Sanchez homered twice, Aaron Judge also hit a tape-measure shot and Masahiro Tanaka pitched the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Saturday night to tie their AL Division Series at one game apiece.
Home runs by Judge and Sanchez helped chase David Price after only five outs. Sanchez’s second homer padded the lead, a three-run shot that was projected at 479 feet.
One night after Chris Sale earned his first career playoff victory, Price failed in his 10th try to win a postseason start and was booed off the field by a sold-out Fenway Park crowd hoping to see the AL East champions protect the home-field advantage they earned with a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins.
Instead, the wild-card Yankees will have a chance to advance to the AL Championship Series with victories at home, where they are 7-0 over the past two postseasons, in Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday nights.
ASTROS 3, INDIANS 1: At Houston, Marwin Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, two-run double, Alex Bregman homered for the second straight day and Houston took a 2-0 AL Division Series lead.
Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and walked none, combining with two relievers on Houston’s second straight three-hitter. He allowed Francisco Lindor’s third-inning homer.
Gonzalez put the Astros ahead in the sixth with the third of his four hits, an opposite-field double to right off usually reliable reliever Andrew Miller.
Bregman homered against Trevor Bauer in the seventh, and the World Series champions moved within a win of a second straight trip to the AL Championship Series.
Dallas Keuchel starts for the Astros when the series resumes Monday in Cleveland. Mike Clevinger is scheduled to pitch for the Indians.
Cole followed Monday’s solid start from Justin Verlander by allowing one run and three hits in seven innings, joining Tom Seaver (1973) as the only pitchers to strike out at least 12 batters without a walk in a postseason game.
Cole retired 13 of 14 after Lindor’s homer, striking out the side in the fourth. After fanning Ramirez on three pitches to end the sixth, Cole screamed and pumped both arms as he walked off the mound.
Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings.
