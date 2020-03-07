Baseball notes: Yankees' Judge on bench with bad rib

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it's not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he'll be back in the lineup.
Manager Aaron Boone said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.
Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn't played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder and has no timeline for a return.
Judge underwent about a dozen tests, including and MRI plus CT and bone scans, to determine the source of his pain.
ANGELS: Los Angeles have fired longtime visiting clubhouse manager Brian “Bubba” Harkins for allegedly aiding opposing pitchers in obtaining illegal substances to put on baseballs.
Harkins had worked at Angel Stadium for most of the past four decades.
Major League Baseball has been cracking down this spring on the use of pine tar and other substances pitchers use to get a better grip on the ball. Such practices, including a popular concoction from sunscreen and resin, have technically been outlawed for years, but those rules had been enforced sparingly.
DIAMONDBACKS: Infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games following a positive test under Major League Baseball's drug program.
Leyba tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic hit .280 with five RBIs in 21 games with the Diamondbacks last year and batted .300 with 19 homers and 77 RBIs in 112 games at Reno of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He is considered one of Arizona's top prospects and was 4 for 16 with a home run during spring training this year.
Leyba signed with Detroit in 2012 and was traded to Arizona with left-hander Robbie Ray in December 2014 as part of the three-team trade that sent shortstop Didi Gregorius from the Diamondbacks to the New York Yankees.