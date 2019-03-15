Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up two hits over five scoreless innings and struck out seven as the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 at Phoenix.
Ryan Braun had two hits. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a friend of star outfielder Christian Yelich, worked out with the Brewers.
CUBS 11, WHITE SOX 9: Chicago starter Cole Hamels walked three and gave up five earned runs on five hits while striking out four in 3⅔ innings. Albert Amora Jr. hit a solo home run in the first inning. Kyle Schwarber had two hits and stole his second base of the spring.
Lucas Giolito struck out seven over five innings. Yoan Moncada hit a three-run homer.
YANKEES: Ace Luis Severino will miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation.
Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training appearance on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.
Severino is set to resume playing catch next week. Severino is a two-time All-Star who is 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA. He went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year but lost five of his last 11 decisions.
PHILLIES: Bryce Harper sustained a bruised right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worried about the injury.
Initial X-rays were negative, the club said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.
Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition. He is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.
INDIANS: Reliever Tyler Clippard is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a mild pectoral strain.
Clippard, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 23 with an invitation to spring training, left an exhibition game early on March 9 against Colorado. He felt discomfort during the return to his throwing progression this week.
DYKSTRA: A judge has dropped drug and terroristic threat charges filed against former player Lenny Dykstra after an altercation with an Uber driver.
A judge dismissed the charges after Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $125.
The three-time All-Star, who was a member of the New York Mets' 1986 championship team, said the driver tried to kidnap him in May 2018 in Linden after he asked to change the trip's destination. The driver told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.
