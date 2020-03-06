Baseball notes: White Sox sign Moncada to $70 million deal

The Chicago White Sox announced their $70 million, five-year contract with Yoán Moncada on Friday,

He gets a $4 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments each Nov. 15 from 2020-23, and salaries of $1 million this year, $6 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022, $17 million in 2023 and $24 million in 2024.

Chicago acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, the third baseman broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.

Moncada made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016. He hit 17 homers and drove in 61 runs for the White Sox two years ago, but he also struck out a major league-high 217 times in 149 games.

INDIANS: Outfielder Oscar Mercado will undergo an MRI on his left wrist, which he injured while making a diving catch in an exhibition game.

Manager Terry Francona said Mercado, who had a solid rookie season in 2019, will have the imaging tests on Friday. The team will provide an update on his status once the tests are completed and evaluated.