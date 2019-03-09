Masahiro Tanaka will be the New York Yankees’ opening day starter March 28 against Baltimore, taking the spot left open by Luis Severino’s shoulder trouble.
Tanaka is replacing Severino, who will not make the start at Yankee Stadium because of right shoulder inflammation. Severino was scratched from his first planned start of spring training on Tuesday after feeling discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.
MARINERS: Third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game on Friday. Seager was sent for X-rays and had the hand heavily wrapped. The X-rays were negative.
BREWERS (SS) 5, ANGELS (SS) 1: Eric Thames and Christian Yelich homered for Milwaukee while Josh Tomlin worked five one-hit innings in the start.
BREWERS (SS) 11, ATHLETICS 2: Brandon Woodruff struck out five over three innings in the start for Milwaukee and Zack Brown worked three hitless innings of relief. Keston Hiura, the Brewers’ 2017 first-round draft pick, homered for the second straight day.
CUBS (SS) 8, GIANTS 0: Chicago starter Cole Hamels pitched 3⅓ innings. San Francisco’s Dereck Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits, striking out five over 3⅔ innings.
CUBS (SS) 11, ANGELS (SS) 4: Nick Hoerner, the Cubs’ 2018 first-round draft pick, started at shortstop and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
