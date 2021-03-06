Baseball notes: Starter Odorizzi heading to Houston

Free-agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who made the American League All-Star team while pitching for the Twins in 2019, agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros on Saturday.
The 30-year-old right-hander pitched three seasons for the Twins, and was 22-18 with a 4.11 ERA. After going 15-7 in 2019, he was injured much of last season and made only four starts. He had a back injury, took a line drive to the chest and was also sidelined by a blister, and had a 6.59 ERA in 13⅔ innings.
Before the season, he accepted a $17 million qualifying offer from the Twins, rejecting free agency in hopes he would have a strong 2020 to increase his value on the free-agent market.
MLB Network reported the incentive-laden contract could be worth $30 million over two seasons and has a buyout for Year 3.
GIANTS: Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez signed a $1.15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco.
The 31-year-old will look to build off momentum he had with the Phillies last season when he posted a 1.42 ERA over eight outings. He was struck by a 105 mph line drive in the groin area Aug. 20 against Toronto and didn’t pitch for the rest of the year.
Alvarez allowed just one earned run over 6⅓ innings before the injury, holding right-handed hitters to 3 for 15 with one extra-base hit.
SUSPENSION: Pitcher Sam Dyson was suspended for the 2021 season by Major League Baseball under the domestic violence policy of the league and the players’ association.
MLB began investigating Dyson in 2019 after a woman wrote two lengthy social media posts alleging domestic violence by an unnamed individual. The woman later told The Athletic that Dyson physically abused her.
Dyson is 24-23 with a 3.40 ERA in one start and 375 relief appearances for Toronto (2012), Miami (2013-15), Texas (2015-17), San Francisco (2017-19) and Minnesota.
GEHRIG DAY: Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.
MLB said that the day will focus on finding cures and raising money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the legacy of Gehrig and others who died of the progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.