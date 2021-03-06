Baseball notes: Starter Odorizzi heading to Houston

Free-agent pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who made the American League All-Star team while pitching for the Twins in 2019, agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The 30-year-old right-hander pitched three seasons for the Twins, and was 22-18 with a 4.11 ERA. After going 15-7 in 2019, he was injured much of last season and made only four starts. He had a back injury, took a line drive to the chest and was also sidelined by a blister, and had a 6.59 ERA in 13⅔ innings.

Before the season, he accepted a $17 million qualifying offer from the Twins, rejecting free agency in hopes he would have a strong 2020 to increase his value on the free-agent market.

MLB Network reported the incentive-laden contract could be worth $30 million over two seasons and has a buyout for Year 3.

GIANTS: Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez signed a $1.15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco.

The 31-year-old will look to build off momentum he had with the Phillies last season when he posted a 1.42 ERA over eight outings. He was struck by a 105 mph line drive in the groin area Aug. 20 against Toronto and didn’t pitch for the rest of the year.