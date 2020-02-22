Baseball notes: Spring training openers cancelled
Rainfall set a record for the date in Arizona's most populous city as soggy conditions prompted cancellation of some spring training baseball games scheduled in the metro area.

The National Weather Service reported 0.59 inches of rain in Phoenix by late morning Saturday, breaking the previous record 0.45 inches set in 1913.

MLB teams canceling game scheduled Saturday included the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

The weather service said up to 1 inch of rain was expected through Sunday morning in Phoenix, Prescott, Flagstaff and Show Low, while the Maricopa County flood control district said localized flooding such as ponding on roads and minor runoff in washes would be a concern due to rainfall anticipated late Saturday.

WHITE SOX: Chicago agreed to a $16 million, five-year contract with reliever Aaron Bummer that includes two club options, and a $3.5 million, one-year deal with infielder Leury Garcia.

The 26-year-old Bummer had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds in 58 appearances with the White Sox last season. Garcia, 29, hit .279 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and a team-leading 93 runs for Chicago last year.

SUSPENSION: Free agent pitcher Victor Alcántara was suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

