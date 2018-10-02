Luis Severino gets a wild-card do-over.
After getting just one out for the New York Yankees against Minnesota last year, Severino starts this year's winner-take-all matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.
Severino was chosen over J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka despite a second-half slump. Rookie manager Aaron Boone said he made the decision Saturday.
Severino left last year's wild-card game trailing 3-0 after allowing four hits and a walk. Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined for five-hit relief as New York rallied for an 8-4 victory.
RANGERS: General manager Jon Daniels says he expects to interview five to eight candidates in his search for the team's new manager.
Daniels wasn't ready Tuesday to talk about a list of potential candidates to replace Jeff Banister, who was fired with 10 games left in the season. Don Wakamatsu, the bench coach who became interim manager, is considered a candidate.
Texas finished last in the AL West for only the second time in 11 seasons.
ATTENDANCE: Average attendance dropped 4 percent to 28,830, its lowest since 2003 after 14 consecutive seasons topping 30,000.
Baltimore's Camden Yards, Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field, Minnesota's Target Field, Miami's Marlins Park and Pittsburgh's PNC Park also drew their smallest attendance since opening as part of a ballpark boom. In a season of unusually cold and wet weather, 17 of the 30 teams experienced drops.
Major League Baseball attributed the decrease primarily "connected to the historically bad weather we faced back in the spring" and noted the percentage drop decreased markedly after May 1.
Total attendance fell to 69.63 million from 72.67 million last year and a high of 79.5 million in 2007. The average is down 14.4 percent from its high of 32,785 in 2007, the last year before the Great Recession. It had not been this low since 28,013 in 2003.
STATS: The big league batting average dropped to its lowest level since 1972, strikeouts topped hits for the first time and defensive shifts increased by another 30 percent while innings and pitches per starting pitcher dropped again in a another baseball season of rapid change.
The batting average fell seven points to .248 in the regular season that ended Monday, down from a Steroids Era peak of .271 in 1999. Strikeouts set a record for the 11th straight year, increasing by 1,103 to 41,207, and topped hits (41,019) for the first time in big league history. Home runs dropped from a record 6,105 to 5,585.
