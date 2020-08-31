Baseball notes Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.

Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.

The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.

Phelps pitched for Phillies manager Joe Girardi from 2012-14 with the Yankees. Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 7.01.

CUBS: Chicago acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.