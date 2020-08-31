Baseball notes Sept. 1

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.
Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.
The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.
Phelps pitched for Phillies manager Joe Girardi from 2012-14 with the Yankees. Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 7.01.
CUBS: Chicago acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.
The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.
REDS: Cincinnati acquired left-handed hitting outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim and right-handed pitcher Archie Bradley and cash from Arizona.
Cincinnati sent outfielder Josh VanMeter and outfield prospect Stuart Fairchild to the Diamondbacks for Bradley and cash and left-handed pitching prospect Packy Naughton and a player to be identified later to the Angels for Goodwin.
MARLINS: Miami acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with Arizona, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender as they try to make a surprising push for the playoffs. The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named.
ROCKIES: Colorado added outfield depth by acquiring Kevin Pillar from Boston in a trade-deadline deal.
In exchange, the Red Sox received a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.
Pillar is joining his fourth team since being traded on April 2, 2019, from the Toronto Blue Jays.
PADRES: San Diego acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.
San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!