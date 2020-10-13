Baseball notes: San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night, authorities said.
Pham was stabbed shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside the Pacers Showgirls International gentlemen's club, police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pham apparently didn't know the attackers, who remain at large, he said.
"While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I'm on the road to recovery and I know I'll be back to my offseason training routine in no time," Pham said in a statement released by the team.
Two people who said they spoke with Pham told the Union-Tribune that Pham was leaving and saw an argument taking place near his car. One person told the paper that Pham was attacked after asking the arguing people to get away from his car.
Pham was stabbed in the lower back and the wound pierced all three layers of skin but didn't damage any organs, according to a statement from the Padres. The team said he was in good condition and is expected to fully recover.
Pham, 32, was traded to the Padres last year after six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals.
He hit .211 this year with three home runs, 12 RBIs and six stolen bases in 31 games, then batted .375 (9 for 24) in six postseason games before San Diego was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
BRAVES: Outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.
He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason.
Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.
TWINS: Shortstop Jorge Polanco is recovering from surgery on his right ankle for a second straight offseason.
The Twins announced that Polanco had a procedure last week to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on the outside of the joint that went as planned. He had a similar cleanup operation about a year ago.
The 2019 All-Star played in 55 of 60 games but saw his slugging percentage fall from .485 to .354. He hit .167 with just two extra-base hits in his last 15 games including the playoffs.
