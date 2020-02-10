Baseball notes: Red Sox will send Betts, Price to Dodgers

"The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay," Clark said. "The events of this last week have unfairly put several players' lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often players are treated as commodities by those running the game."

The episode's delayed completion registers as a loud, if strange, finale to the offseason for the Dodgers after they whiffed in previous attempts to land an elite player.

They managed to acquire Betts, perhaps the best player in baseball not named Mike Trout, without giving up one of their top prospects, but relinquished more than in the initial deal.

Verdugo was the centerpiece all along. A former top prospect, the 23-year-old outfielder enjoyed some success in his first full major-league season in 2019, batting .294 with 12 home runs and 22 doubles while providing plus defense at all three outfield positions. But he arrived in Los Angeles with makeup concerns and ended the season on the injured list with oblique and back injuries.