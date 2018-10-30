Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas is becoming a free agent again, and so is reliever Joakim Soria.
Moustakas declined a $15 million mutual option on Tuesday.
He rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer and left Kansas City after the 2017 season but was unable to find a long-term deal he liked. He returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a guaranteed $6.5 million: a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. Moistakas earned an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, raising his total earnings for 2018 to $8.7 million.
A 30-year-old left-handed hitter, Moustakas had a .251 average with 28 homers and 95 RBIs. He hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Royals on July 27.
Soria declined a $10 million mutual option and gets a $1 million buyout, completing a $25 million, three-year contract he agreed to with the Royals in December 2016. The right-hander was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 26 and was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 26 games with the Brewers.
RED SOX: Boston exercised the 2019 option on ace left-hander Chris Sale.
Sale will earn $15 million in the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the White Sox in 2013. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
The 2017 AL Cy Young runner-up and a seven-time All-Star, Sale had three strikeouts in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series to close out Boston's fourth championship in 15 years.
INDIANS: Cleveland picked up its $9.75 million contract option for next season on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who has developed into one of the AL's most consistent and dominating pitchers over the past few years.
The 31-year-old Carrasco went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts last season for the AL Central champions. He also recorded a team-high 231 strikeouts in 192 innings as the Indians became the first team in baseball history to have four pitchers top the 200-strikeout plateau.
MARINERS: Edgar Martinez is stepping down as the hitting coach for Seattle and moving into a new role as a hitting adviser for the entire organization.
Martinez said the move is largely based around his desire to spend more time with family, but with the help of the Mariners he was able to create a role that gives him the flexibility he seeks while still keeping him connected with the major league team and the organization.
Martinez was hired by then-manager Lloyd McClendon midway through the 2015 season after Howard Johnson was reassigned in the organization.
