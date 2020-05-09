Baseball notes: Legion baseball season canceled

The American Legion Department of Wisconsin canceled the American Legion Baseball season on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision — made after a recommendation from the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Board of Directors earlier this week — marks the first time since 1927 that American Legion Baseball won’t be played in the state. Wisconsin becomes one of 25 states to cancel their American Legion Baseball season.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” WALBA commissioner Roger Mathison said in a statement. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.
“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level.”
The league’s all-star game, set for Aug. 9 at Miller Park, has also been canceled.
Refunds will be given to all paid teams.
Wisconsin’s American Legion baseball program was the fourth-largest in the country in 2019 with 217 teams participating.
MLB: Six organizations that aid survivors of domestic violence are among groups that will receive $50,000 each from Major League Baseball and the players' association as part of a Healthy Relationships Community Grant initiative.
MLB and the union committed to donating $3 million from their joint charitable fund in seven phases through 2021. Other groups receiving money advocate for positive mental health and relationship skills.
Melanie LeGrande, MLB's vice president of social responsibility, said more than 150 groups submitted applications, which were due March 1. She said some of the groups had worked previously with foundations of clubs and players.
The union's representatives on the joint grants review committee that chose the recipients included Leonor Colon, its senior director of international and domestic player operations; assistant general counsel Bob Lenaghan; former pitcher Javier Vazquez, now an international special assistant in player operations; and Diane Margolin, wife of late union head Michael Weiner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!