Clayton Kershaw is staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreeing to a $93 million, three-year contract after he initially opted out and chose free agency.

The agreement was reached on Friday when Kershaw opted out of a $215 million, seven-year contract that had two seasons remaining at a total of $65 million. The left-hander gets an additional $28 million in guaranteed money.

The new deal involves a $23 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments on June 30 in each of the next three years, and annual salaries of $23,333,333.

“I wanted to stay here, so financial, everything aside, it was more valuable to me to just stay here,” he said.

Also Friday, the Dodgers made $17.9 million qualifying offers to two of their other free agents: pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Kershaw gets an additional $28 million in guaranteed money. The new agreement includes $4 million annually in performance bonuses, in four $1 million increments for 24, 26, 28 and 30 games started, which could raise the deal’s value to $105 million over three years.

The left-hander also can earn award bonuses of $1.5 million for winning the NL Cy Young Award or $500,000 for finishing second or third in the voting.

  • The Dodgers also agreeed to terms with infielder David Freese on a one-year contract.

The team announced the deal after the club option of $6 million was declined. The Dodgers will pay Freese a $500,000 buyout in addition to his new $4.5 million deal.

The 35-year-old former World Series MVP joined the team in August after a trade from Pittsburgh.

Freese was 8 for 22 with two home runs, six RBIs and a walk in 14 postseason games while platooning at first base.

He hit .385 in 19 regular-season games with Los Angeles.

CUBS: Chicago exercised their $20 million option on Cole Hamels, solidifying their rotation for next year, and traded fellow left-hander Drew Smyly to the Texas Rangers.

Hamels, who turns 35 in December, went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after he was acquired in a July 27 trade with Texas.

The 29-year-old Smyly is heading to Texas after missing his only year in Chicago as part of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in June 2017.

RAYS: Tampa Bay finalized a minor league contract with 16-year-old Cuban pitcher Sandy Gaston that includes a $2.61 million signing bonus.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander ranked among the top international prospects eligible to sign with major league teams this year.

Gaston is from Matanzas, Cuba, and will turn 17 on Dec. 16.

WORLD SERIES: Boston’s five-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14,125,000 viewers on Fox, down 25 percent from last year and the fourth-lowest ever.

The Series featuring a pair of large-market teams averaged an 8.3 rating and 17 share, Nielsen said Tuesday. That was down from a 10.7 rating, 20 share and 18,926,000 average viewers for the Houston Astros’ seven-game win over the Dodgers last year and 40 percent from 23,386,000 average viewers for the Cubs’ seven-game win over Cleveland two years ago — Chicago’s first title since 1908.

The only Series with fewer average viewers were Philadelphia’s five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 (13,062,000), San Francisco’s four-game sweep of Detroit in 2012 (12.7 million) and the Giants’ seven-game win over Kansas City in 2014 (13,825,000). The rating was the third-lowest, ahead of only a 7.6 in 2012 and an 8.2 in 2014.

Boston’s 5-1 win in Game 5 last Sunday was the most-watched of the Series, averaging 17,634,000 viewers. The opener averaged 18,314,000, followed by 13,507,000 in Game 2, 13,250,000 in Game 3 and 13,563,000 in Game 4.

Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. television households tuned into a program and shares represent the percentage watching a broadcast among homes with TVs in use at the time.

