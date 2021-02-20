Baseball notes: Happ makes his case, gets raise

Outfielder Ian Happ defeated the Chicago Cubs in baseball’s final salary arbitration case this year on Friday and will get a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million.
Teams finished with a 5-4 advantage in cases that went to a hearing, their second straight winning record after two consecutive years in which players had an advantage. Overall, teams are 325-247 since arbitration began in 1974.
A day after hearing arguments, arbitrators Frederic Horowitz, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch decided in favor of Happ’s figure rather than the team’s $3.25 million.
Happ, 26, hit .258 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs over 198 at-bats during the shortened season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $231,111 in prorated pay.
St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million), Braves pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) and Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million) also won their cases.
Teams beat Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($6 million), San Francisco infielder Donovan Solano ($3.25 million), Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million).
INDIANS: Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has reported to training camp in Arizona after recovering from COVID-19.
Cleveland’s ace recently tested positive with the virus. Bieber experienced only mild symptoms, but had to be isolated per MLB protocols before being medically cleared to join his teammates. The Indians’ other pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week,
The right-hander took part in drills on Saturday, a day before the Indians hold their first full-squad workout in Goodyear.
The 25-year-old Bieber was baseball’s best pitcher during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Bieber led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts, a rare Triple Crown for pitchers.
RED SOX: Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura is guaranteed $3 million over two years in his contract with Boston and could earn $6.75 million over three seasons if he appears in 60 games a year.
Sawamura has spent the last 10 years pitching in Japan’s top league, going 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 88 starts and 264 relief appearances for the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants (2011-16, 2018) and the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines (2020).