Cincinnati Reds All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett will miss the opening months of the season with a severe groin strain.
Gennett got hurt while making a play on a ground ball hit by Milwaukee’s Yasmani Grandal on Friday. He had an MRI, and the Reds said that he’s expected to miss two to three months.
Manager David Bell plans to move shortstop Jose Peraza to second base and use newcomer Jose Iglesias at shortstop.
BREWERS: Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee’s 7-3 split-squad win over the Texas Rangers. Jesus Aguilar had an RBI double.
NL MVP Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw each hit a two-run homer for the Brewers in a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.
RED SOX: Ace left-hander Chris Sale and Boston agreed to a new contract Saturday that guarantees an additional $145 million from 2020 to 2024.
Sale has been an All-Star the last seven years and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.
The new contract adds $30 million salaries annually from 2020-22 and $27.5 million a year in 2023 and 2024.
Since he was acquired from Chicago in December 2016, Sale is 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA, holding opponents to a .196 batting average and averaging 13.17 strikeouts per nine innings.
ASTROS: Justin Verlander and Houston reportedly agreed to a contract adding an additional $66 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and 2021.
A 36-year-old right-hander, Verlander is due $28 million in 2019, the final guaranteed season of a $180 million, seven-year deal he signed with Detroit before the 2013 season.
INDIANS: Corey Kluber will start on opening day for Cleveland for the fifth consecutive season, matching a franchise record.
Stan Coveleski is the only other Cleveland pitcher to start five straight openers. Bob Feller holds the franchise mark with seven opening-day starts overall.
RANGERS: Veteran right-hander Jason Hammel is retiring even though he had been told by Texas that he had made the team.
Hammel said he wants to be home with his family.
He was 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA while starting 298 of his 377 games over 13 seasons for six teams. He was 15-10 in 2016 for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, but went 12-27 the past two years with the Royals.
