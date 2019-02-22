Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely after telling manager Dave Roberts that he “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.
Kershaw worked out indoors at Camelback Ranch in Arizona on Friday, but didn’t play catch. Roberts wouldn’t speculate on the left-hander’s next bullpen session.
“Just going to take a few days. It’s just best if I do that,” Kershaw told reporters. “I’m not going to get another chance to do this during the season. It feels like it’s a good time. Hopefully be playing catch, if not this weekend, by the first of next week.”
Kershaw told Roberts he wasn’t feeling right after throwing live batting practice Monday and a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but the manager told reporters in Arizona “no one is alarmed or worried about it.”
Kershaw has dealt with back injuries the last three seasons and a left shoulder injury last year. Roberts said Kershaw could be going through a so-called “dead-arm stage,” which can affect pitchers in spring training.
Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year contract in November and was named the opening day starter for the ninth consecutive year earlier this week. He turns 31 next month. He had a 2.73 ERA last year.
WHITE SOX: Chicago added another option to its competition for an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana.
If added to the 40-man roster, Santana would get a one-year contract paying $4.3 million while in the major leagues.
Santana made just five appearances with Minnesota last season after he had surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. Over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Santana went 23-19 in 63 starts with a 3.32 ERA, seven complete games and four shutouts.
ANGELS: Los Angeles signed former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dan Jennings to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training.
The left-hander appeared in 72 games last season for the Brewers and had a 4-5 record with a 3.22 ERA. Jennings signed with the Brewers after being released by Tampa Bay prior to opening day.
TWINS: Minnesota reached a deal with free-agent utility player Marwin Gonzalez.
The two-year, $21 million contract will be official when Gonzalez passes a physical, according to two major league sources.
Gonzalez, 29, started 136 games for the Houston Astros last season, with at least 24 starts at four different positions. In his major league career, he has played 291 games at shortstop, 191 at first base, 110 at second, 93 at third and 159 in the outfield.
He hit .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs last season after career high numbers of .303, 23 home runs and 90 RBIs when Houston won a World Series in 2017.
SUSPENSIONS: Los Angeles Angels pitcher Bo Tucker and free agent pitcher Joshua Payne were suspended for 50 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program following second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Tucker, a 23-year-old left-hander, was 0-2 with an 18.69 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance last year for the Arizona Rookie League Angels. He was on the roster of rookie-level Orem of the Pioneer League. A 12th-round selection in the 2016 amateur draft, Tucker signed for a $100,000 bonus.
Payne, a 24-year-old right-hander, was released Tuesday by the New York Mets’ organization. He was 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA last year for Columbia of the Class A South Carolina League. A 22nd-round draft pick in 2017, Payne was signed for a $10,000 bonus.
