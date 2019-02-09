Infielder Brett Lawrie, who hasn’t played in the majors or minors since 2016, says he’s reached a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lawrie posted the announcement on Instagram on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Lawrie hit .248 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs for the White Sox in an injury-interrupted 2016. He is a career .261 hitter with 71 homers in six seasons with Toronto, Oakland and the White Sox.
Milwaukee drafted Lawrie in 2008 and traded him to Toronto after the 2010 season. He made his major league debut the next season and developed a reputation for being a fiery player.
INDIANS: Cleveland may start the season without their best player.
All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will miss spring training camp — and maybe the start of the season — with a strained right calf. It’s an injury that is concerning to the AL Central champions, who have had an interesting offseason.
One of baseball’s top all-around players, Lindor recently got hurt while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked at the Cleveland Clinic and team physician Mark Shickendantz confirmed a moderate sprain.
The Indians, who have overhauled their roster this winter, anticipate him missing up to nine weeks, which would place his return sometime in early April. Cleveland opens the regular season on March 28 in Minnesota.
