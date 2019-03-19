Third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension with the Houston Astros, ESPN reported Tuesday night.
Bregman, 24, is coming off an All-Star season in which he finished fifth in MVP voting after posting a .926 OPS to go with 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and 10 steals.
The LSU product is entering just his fourth season, but the beginning of his Astros career already ranks among the best in club history. Carlos Correa and Hall-of-Famer Jeff Bagwell are the only two Astros position players who produced more Wins Above Replacement in their first three seasons than Bregman.
With Bregman not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, the deal buys out his first two years of free agency as well as his arbitration years.
CUBS: Chicago received good news on closer Brandon Morrow and reliever Pedro Strop, who have both been slowed this spring by injuries.
Morrow threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Monday, his first time off the mound this spring. He was limited to 35 games last season with the Cubs and did not pitch past July 15. He underwent a debridement on his right elbow in November. Morrow was expected to miss the first month of the season.
Strop, who was projected to fill in as closer for Morrow, has been sidelined this spring because of a mild right hamstring strain. He threw a bullpen Tuesday for the first time since he was injured.
If Strop isn't available, the Cubs' closer options include Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr., Brandon Kintzler and Brian Duensing.
YANKEES: Reliever Dellin Betances has inflammation in his right shoulder and will start the regular season on the injured list.
New York general manager Brian Cashman said an MRI was done on Betances after the 6-8, 265-pound right-hander continued to lack velocity in his fastball.
Betances, who normally reached the upper 90s, has topped at 92 or 93 mph throughout spring training.
He curtailed his offseason throwing program awaiting the birth of his child and was given permission to report a few days late for spring training.
Betances said he will not throw for three to five days.
Betances went 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 66 games last season.
TIGERS: Right-hander Michael Fulmer might need Tommy John surgery.
The Tigers said that surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow has been recommended following an MRI exam and a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
Fulmer, who experienced elbow soreness during a recent bullpen session, will seek a third opinion.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said after Thursday's 4-4 tie with Boston that Fulmer was taking "a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics" and that there was no timetable for when he would pitch again.
Fulmer won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 but has struggled to return to that form. He was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last year, his season cut short in mid-September because of knee problems. Fulmer said during the offseason that he'd looked into some mechanical issues that may have caused his knee problems.
RANGERS 3, BREWERS 2: Willie Calhoun had two singles, driving in all three runs for Texas. Lance Lynn made his third start, pitching five innings and allowing two runs, four hits, while striking out nine.
Jesus Aguilar hit his third double, driving in a run for Milwaukee. Chase Anderson made his fourth start, allowing two runs and six hits, in four innings.
CUBS (SS) 6, MARINERS 4: Yu Darvish made his fourth start for Chicago's split squad, pitching 4⅔ innings against a team of Mariners minor leaguers and allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits, striking out six and walking two. Darvish also had an RBI single. Ian Happ and Jason Heyward had RBI doubles and Wilson Contreras singled in a run.
