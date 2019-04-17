Atlanta Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
Vizcaino had the procedure Wednesday in New York. He pitched in four games this season, getting one save and allowing one run in four innings for the NL East champs.
Minus Vizcaino, there's likely to be further speculation the Braves might be interested in Craig Kimbrel — their former closer played for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox last season, became a free agent and hasn't signed with anyone.
The 28-year-old Vizcaino was put on the 10-day injured list a few days ago with right shoulder inflammation. A.J. Minter had taken over the closer's role, but has struggled.
Vizcaino has often been injured during his two stints with the club. He had a $4.8 million, one-year contract
TIGERS: Left-hander Matt Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season after right knee surgery.
The 29-year-old pitcher signed with the Tigers in the offseason and did not allow a run in 10 innings this year, but he hurt his knee April 6.
Moore said last weekend he had a tear in his meniscus, but the severity wasn't clear.
An All-Star in 2013 with Tampa Bay, Moore was one of the game's rising stars, but Tommy John surgery cost him almost all of 2014, and he hasn't been very effective since.
ATHLETICS: Oakland placed pitcher Marco Estrada on the 10-day injured list because of a lumbar strain, one day after a second consecutive shaky outing.
Estrada allowed seven runs and walked three in 3⅓ innings in Tuesday night's loss to the Houston Astros. It was the second straight start that Estrada failed to make it past the fourth.
PIRATES: Shortstop prospect Ji-Hwan Bae has been suspended for 30 games for violating minor league baseball's domestic violence policy.
Bae agreed to a minor league contract in March 2018 for a $1.2 million signing bonus. He was accused by a former girlfriend of domestic violence, South Korean media and The Athletic reported last May.
The 19-year-old batted .271 with 13 RBIs and 10 steals in 35 games last year with the rookie level Gulf Coast Pirates. He was 4 for 21 (.190) with three RBIs in five games this season for Class A Greensboro of the South Atlantic League.
