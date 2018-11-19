James Paxton spent the first two months of the 2016 season in the minor leagues after an awful spring training caused his demotion.
When he returned to the majors, he quickly emerged as the Mariners' ace, and now the Yankees hope he can bolster the thin rotation that contributed to New York's loss to Boston in the AL Division Series. New York acquired the 30-year-old left-hander from the rebuilding Seattle Mariners on Monday for top prospect Justus Sheffield and two other minor leaguers.
"I think I'll be a great fit. They seem very committed to winning, and so am I," Paxton said.
New York sent the left-handed Sheffield to the Mariners along with right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.
Paxton turned 30 on Nov. 6 and went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a 16-strikeout start against Oakland on May 2 and a no-hitter at Toronto six days later. He struck out 208 and walked 42 in a career-high 160⅓ innings, allowing 23 home runs.
Paxton is 41-26 in six major league seasons, making six trips to the disabled list in the last five years. He missed nearly four months with a strained left latissimus dorsi muscle in 2014, 3½ months with a strained tendon in left middle finger in 2015, 10 days with a bruised left elbow in 2016, 3½ weeks with a strained left forearm and a month with a strained left pectoral muscle in 2017, and 2½ weeks with lower back inflammation this year.
BREWERS: Milwaukee rounded out manager Craig Counsell's staff, bringing in Steve Karsay as bullpen coach to work with new pitching coach Chris Hook.
Hook was promoted from pitching coordinator following 11 seasons in Milwaukee's minor league system as an instructor. He'll be joined by Karsay, an 11-year major league veteran who spent the past three seasons as pitching coach at Class AAA Columbus in Cleveland's system. Karsay worked with Indians starters Michael Clevinger and Shane Bieber.
Milwaukee also added Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines spent one season as assistant hitting coach for the NL Central-rival Chicago Cubs. He was the Cubs' minor league hitting coordinator from 2016-17.
Haines also spent eight seasons with the Marlins organization, where he managed Brewers outfielder and NL MVP Christian Yelich in the minors.
General manager David Stearns also announced Jason Lane would return as assistant hitting coach. Scott Barringer was named head athletic trainer.
REDS: New manager David Bell added a pair of coaches to his staff, hiring J.R. House as the third base and catching coach and Donnie Ecker as assistant hitting coach.
House spent the last seven seasons in player development with Arizona. He has been a hitting coach, manager and field coordinator in the Diamondbacks' minor league system.
Ecker spent last season as hitting coach with the Angels' Triple-A team.
SUSPENSIONS: Toronto outfielder Griffin Conine, a son of former major league outfielder Jeff Conine, has been suspended for the first 50 games of next season under the minor league drug program for a positive test for the banned stimulant ritalinic acid.
New York Yankees pitcher Daniel Marten was suspended for the first 25 games for a violation of the drug program; 25-game suspensions are assessed for use or possession of a syringe of an injectable substance, the commissioner's office said.
Griffin Conine, 21, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of last June's amateur draft with the 52nd overall pick and signed for a bonus of $1.35 million.
After playing for Duke for three seasons, Conine went 3 for 8 with three RBIs in two games for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, then hit .238 with seven homers, 14 doubles and 30 RBIs for Vancouver of the Class A Northwest League.
NATIONALS: Catcher Kurt Suzuki is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal pending a successful physical.
The 35-year-old Suzuki would get $4 million next year and $6 million in 2020, up from $3.5 million last season, his second with the Atlanta Braves.
He became a free agent after batting .271 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 2018 as Atlanta won the NL East ahead of the second-place Nationals.
