Baseball: Nationals sign slugger Schwarber

Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because a physical exam was still pending for Schwarber.
Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of their drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.
The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS for the Cubs. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.
He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has proven to deliver homers and strikeouts in bunches.
Unless the designated hitter rule is brought back to the National League in 2021, it seems likely that Schwarber could start in left field, with Soto sliding from that spot over to right field, where he saw a bit of time late last season.
YANKEES: Former Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacín and New York agreed to a minor league contract.
The 33-year-old would get an $800,000 salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.
He was 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in five innings over two relief appearances for Atlanta last season.
Chacin is 78-87 with a 4.04 ERA in 226 starts and 51 relief appearances over 12 seasons with Colorado (2009-14), Arizona (2015), Atlanta (2016, ‘20), the Los Angeles Angeles (2016), San Diego (2017), Milwaukee (2018-19) and Boston (2019).
- New York acquired switch-hitting outfielder Greg Allen from the San Diego Padres for left-hander James Reeves.
The 27-year-old Allen has a .239 average with eight homers and 57 RBIs in 557 at-bats and 221 games over four seasons with Cleveland (2017-20) and San Diego (2020). Allen hit .154 with one homer and four RBIs in 26 at-bats over 16 games last year. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 31.
Reeves, 27, is 20-7 with a 2.30 ERA in 12 starts and 125 relief appearances over five minor league seasons. He did not get in a game last year, when the minor league seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BLUE JAYS: Toronto signed right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Cole appeared in 24 games as a reliever for the Blue Jays in 2020, going 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA. The team non-tendered him Dec. 2 to open up roster spots but kept the door open for a possible return.
The 29-year-old Cole made his big league debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals and has had stints with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians prior to joining Toronto in 2020. He is 14-10 with a 4.65 ERA in 103 career games.
METS: Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by New York off waivers from the Miami Marlins.
The 27-year-old was 2-2 with one save and a 9.000 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games last year, striking out 11 and walking eight. He earned $208,704 in prorated pay from a salary of the $563,500 major league minimum.
He was designated for assignment Sunday when the Marlins agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Ross Detwiler.
Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44⅔ innings.
DODGERS: Los Angeles re-signed pitcher Blake Treinen to a $17.5 million, two-year deal.
Treinen was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 games last year. He tied for the team lead in wins and appearances during the regular season. He appeared in a team-high 11 postseason games, going 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA, including a save in Game 5 of the World Series against Tampa Bay. He had five strikeouts in 2⅔ innings while helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.