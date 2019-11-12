Baseball: Mets' Alonso, Astros' Álvarez named Rookies of the Year

The former Florida Gator became an instant star in the Mets’ blue and orange. Wielding his hefty 34-inch, 32-ounce birch bat, Alonso hit .292 with nine homers, 26 RBIs and a 1.024 OPS over March and April, claiming the first of three NL Rookie of the Month honors. He put on a power-packed show while winning the All-Star Home Run Derby, and then cemented his fan-favorite status by donating $100,000 of his $1 million derby prize to charities supporting injured soldiers and 9/11 workers.

“Pete kept the same attitude that he came in spring training with through the entire season,” Van Wagenen said. “He was a good teammate. He was a true professional. And obviously, he was a lightning in a bottle for all Mets fans.”

Alonso wore a hat reading “100%” on the broadcast while being named the NL winner, but his vote total didn’t match. The upbeat slugger was all smiles as usual — just like when teammates ripped off his jersey following a game-ending walk in September.

“I’m not taking my shirt off for this one,” Alonso joked.