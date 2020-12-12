Baseball: McCann all set to catch on with the Mets

Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract on Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.
A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.
McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.
Last week, the Mets signed free agent reliever Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year deal. That was the first major move by the team since Cohen bought the club for $2.42 billion last month.
The Mets haven't reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild-card game. New York went 26-34 this season with Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos as its catchers.
The 30-year-old McCann has improved behind the plate, as measured by defensive metrics, and is a steady presence with the bat. He played a key role in the development of White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.
McCann began his seven-year career in 2014 with Detroit and 118 games are the most he's played in any season. He was regarded as the second-best catcher on the free agent market behind J.T. Realmuto.
Cohen hired Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move after buying the team, and the Mets have been interviewing for a new general manger.
The Mets and their fans are eager to see a roster remake, especially after the infusion of Cohen's cash.
NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and center fielder George Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, are two prime free agents said to be attracting the Mets' interest.
• The Mets told pitcher Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.
If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.
Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.
DODGERS: Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with Los Angeles, having signed a minor league contract.
Also signing Friday were pitchers Jimmy Nelson, Brock Stewart and James Pazos, and utility player Carlos Asuaje.
Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Class AAA in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.
Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but didn't pitch after undergoing back surgery in July. The 31-year-old right-hander is 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA in 119 career games, all with Milwaukee.
Stewart also returns to the Dodgers after a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old right-hander is 6-3 with a 6.05 ERA in 46 major league appearances, including 11 starts.
Pazos made six appearances for Colorado last season.
Asuaje played for San Diego from 2016-18.
REDS: The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967.
Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. He also bought the catcher's 1970 and '72 NL MVP awards, 1968 NL rookie of the year award, 1969 All-Star Game bat and several of Bench's 10 Gold Glove awards.
Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
"After that, for the next 16 seasons, I met Johnny at every spring training in Tampa, and along with his fans, watched him play at All-Star Games, World Series games, and of course witnessed his Hall of Fame Induction," Horwitz said in a statement. "When I learned of the auction of Johnny's memorabilia I felt compelled to participate, with the goal to return some of the items to the Bench family and Johnny's fans."
Bench and his family have offered the items Horwitz bought for display to several locations, including the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the Reds Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Bench's museum in his hometown of Binger, Oklahoma.
"I am truly stunned by Alan's generous gesture and am grateful and proud that these trophies and memorabilia pieces will be on display for millions of fans to experience," Bench said. "Alan's only request was to meet my boys, which will happen as soon as we can resume safe travel."
Bench, who turned 73 this week, told The Associated Press in October that he planned to use the auction proceeds to fund his youngest sons' college educations.
The auction was held in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 14. Sales totaled just under $2 million, according to Hunt Auctions, which ran the sale.
