Spring training
Saturday's results
St. Louis 4, Washington 4
Pittsburgh (ss) 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7
Toronto (ss) 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 12, Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Toronto (ss) 8, Canada Jr. 3
Milwaukee (ss) 7, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 5
Today's games
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 11:10 a.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 7:07 p.m.
Brewers 7, Rangers 3
Milwaukee (ss);102;010;030;—;7;11;0
Texas;000;000;021;—;3;8;1
Smith, Derby (4), Benoit (8), Archer (9), and Pina, Henry; Minor, Martin (6), Benjamin (7), Jones (8), Alexy (9), and Mathis, Pozo. W—Smith 2-0. L—Minor 0-2. HRs—Gamel.
White Sox 5, Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox;310;000;010;—;5;11;0
Los Angeles Dodgers;100;000;000;—;1;3;1
Banuelos, Covey (6), Burr (8), Frare (8), Ruiz (9), and Castillo, Gonzalez; Stewart, Allie (4), DeFratus (5), Holmes (8), and Barnes, Thole. W—Banuelos. L—Stewart. HRs—Moncada, Jimenez; Taylor.
