Spring training

Wednesday's results

Cleveland (ss) 9, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 12, Chicago Cubs 11

Minnesota 9, Boston 5

Washington 8, Atlanta 4

Miami 4, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 17, Cleveland (ss) 7

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., late

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late

Thursday's games

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Indians 9, Brewers 3

Milwaukee;000;030;000;—;3;5;1

Cleveland (ss);301;030;11x;—;9;11;0

Anderson, Hader (5), Archer (5), Albers (6), Claudio (7), Houser (8), and Nottingham, Alvarez; Bauer, Edwards (5), Grimm (7), Olson (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Federowicz. W—Bauer. L—Anderson 0-2. Sv—Houser. HRs—Hiura; Perez.

Athletics 12, Cubs 11

Chicago (NL);031;330;010;—;11;16;1

Oakland;106;001;022;—;12;12;2

Lester, Carasiti (3), Cishek (5), Brach (6), Kontos (7), Zagurski (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Davis; Fiers, Blevins (4), Trivino (5), Montas (6), and Hundley, Phegley. W—Montas. L—Zagurski 2-1. Sv—Montas. HRs—Bote, Rizzo, Adames, Field; Hundley, Pinder.

