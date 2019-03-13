Spring training
Wednesday's results
Cleveland (ss) 9, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 12, Chicago Cubs 11
Minnesota 9, Boston 5
Washington 8, Atlanta 4
Miami 4, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 1
Kansas City 17, Cleveland (ss) 7
Colorado 5, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., late
San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late
Thursday's games
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Indians 9, Brewers 3
Milwaukee;000;030;000;—;3;5;1
Cleveland (ss);301;030;11x;—;9;11;0
Anderson, Hader (5), Archer (5), Albers (6), Claudio (7), Houser (8), and Nottingham, Alvarez; Bauer, Edwards (5), Grimm (7), Olson (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Federowicz. W—Bauer. L—Anderson 0-2. Sv—Houser. HRs—Hiura; Perez.
Athletics 12, Cubs 11
Chicago (NL);031;330;010;—;11;16;1
Oakland;106;001;022;—;12;12;2
Lester, Carasiti (3), Cishek (5), Brach (6), Kontos (7), Zagurski (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Davis; Fiers, Blevins (4), Trivino (5), Montas (6), and Hundley, Phegley. W—Montas. L—Zagurski 2-1. Sv—Montas. HRs—Bote, Rizzo, Adames, Field; Hundley, Pinder.
