Spring training

Friday's results

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs (ss) 7, Texas 3

L.A. Angels (ss) 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 15, N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

Arizona 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

Boston 10, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Toronto 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Miami 5

San Francisco (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., late.

San Diego vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late.

Colorado (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

Today's games

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Brewers 6, Reds 2

Cincinnati;310;000;000;—;4;6;0

Milwaukee;001;102;20x;—;6;9;1

Stephenson, Lorenzen (3), Duke (4), Hernandez (4), Garrett (5), Powers (6), Strahan (7), Orewiler (8), and Barnhart, Clementina; Davies, Kenilvort (9), Jackson (9), Guerra (10), Griep (11), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W—Jackson 2-0. L—Strahan 0-1. Sv—Griep. HRs—Erceg.

Cubs 7, Rangers 3

Texas;000;100;011;—;3;7;2

Chicago (NL) (ss);103;000;21x;—;7;8;0

McAllister, Gomez (2), Sadzeck (3), Lemoine (5), Clase (6), Davidson (7), Evans (7), Hernandez (8), and Bandy, Novoa; Quintana, Chatwood (7), Kintzler (9), Edwards Jr. (9), Carasiti (10), and Contreras, Higgins. W—Quintana 2-1. L—McAllister 0-2. HRs—Altmann, Forsythe, Santana; Zobrist, Baez.

Angels 5, White Sox 4

Chicago (AL);001;000;120;—;4;7;1

Los Angeles (AL) (ss);300;000;011;—;5;8;0

Rodon, Marshall (3), Jones (5), Burr (6), Thompson (7), Katz (8), Ledo (8), Schryver (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Cahill, Bedrosian (5), Garcia (6), Jennings (7), Hofacket (8), Kelly (9), and Lucroy, Kruger. W—Kelly 1-0. L—Schryver. HRs—Garcia; Trout.

