Regular season
American League
Wednesday's result
Seattle 9, Oakland 7
Thursday's game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) vs. Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
Mariners 9, Athletics 7
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.250
Haniger cf;4;0;0;1;0;1;.000
Bruce 1b-rf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.250
Encarnacion dh;3;2;0;0;2;3;.000
Santana lf;5;1;1;4;0;2;.200
Narvaez c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Healy 3b-1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250
Beckham ss;3;3;3;2;1;0;1.000
Suzuki rf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Vogelbach 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Moore 3b;0;0;0;0;1;0;---
Totals;31;9;7;9;6;10
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Laureano cf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Chapman 3b;5;2;2;3;0;1;.400
Piscotty rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250
Davis dh;4;1;1;2;0;0;.250
Pinder lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.500
Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Profar 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Semien ss;2;1;1;1;2;0;.500
Hundley c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Grossman ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;1.000
Phegley c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Totals;35;7;9;7;3;8
Seattle;005;130;000;—;9;7;1
Oakland;112;000;300;—;7;9;0
a-singled for Hundley in the 7th.
E—Healy (1). LOB—Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B—Healy (1), Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR—Santana (1), off Fiers; Beckham (1), off Dull; Piscotty (1), off Gonzales; Davis (1), off Gonzales; Chapman (1), off Rumbelow. RBIs—Gordon (1), Haniger (1), Santana 4 (4), Healy (1), Beckham 2 (2), Chapman 3 (3), Piscotty (1), Davis 2 (2), Semien (1). SB—Gordon (1), Moore (1). CS—Beckham (1). SF—Haniger. S—Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Haniger, Bruce, Encarnacion); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Olson). RISP—Seattle 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up—Narvaez, Piscotty, Hundley. GIDP—Hundley 2.
DP—Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce), (Healy, Gordon, Vogelbach).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gonzales, W, 1-0;6;7;4;3;1;4;69;4.50
Rumbelow;1/3;2;3;3;1;1;21;81.00
Gearrin, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;0.00
Rosscup, H, 1 2/3;0;0;0;1;0;7;0.00
Strickland, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;0.00
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Fiers, L, 0-1;3;4;5;5;2;3;58;15.00
Hendriks;1;0;1;1;2;1;25;9.00
Dull;2/3;2;3;3;1;1;18;40.50
Buchter;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;4;0.00
Wendelken;2;0;0;0;0;2;29;0.00
Rodney;1;1;0;0;1;0;19;0.00
Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;3;17;0.00
HBP—Fiers (Bruce), Buchter (Vogelbach). WP—Fiers 2, Rumbelow.
T—3:24. A—45,787 (45,600).
Spring training
Wednesday's results
Milwaukee 10, San Diego 7
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 8, Toronto 7
Cincinnati 6, Texas 1
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., late.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.
Cleveland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.
Thursday's games
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Brewers 10, Padres 7
Milwaukee;000;003;250;—;10;13;0
San Diego;200;002;003;—;7;10;1
Woodruff, Barnes (6), Hader (10), Archer (11), Jackson (12), and Pina, Gosewisch; Strahm, Reyes (6), Stammen (6), Solis (7), Maton (7), Stock (8), and Mejia, Stewart. W—Barnes 2-0. L—Stammen 0-1. Sv—Maton. HRs—Gamel, Pina, Thames; Machado, Myers.
Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2
Arizona;000;400;313;—;11;16;0
Chicago (AL);000;000;110;—;2;5;0
Widener, Scott (13), Bradley (14), Lopez (10), Lewis (11), McCanna (12), and Avila, Rosario; Santana, Dopico (5), Giolito (6), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W—Widener 1-0. L—Santana 0-1. Sv—McCanna. HRs—Avila (2), Thomas; Goins.
