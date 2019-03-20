Regular season

American League

Wednesday's result

Seattle 9, Oakland 7

Thursday's game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) vs. Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

Mariners 9, Athletics 7

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.250

Haniger cf;4;0;0;1;0;1;.000

Bruce 1b-rf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.250

Encarnacion dh;3;2;0;0;2;3;.000

Santana lf;5;1;1;4;0;2;.200

Narvaez c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Healy 3b-1b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250

Beckham ss;3;3;3;2;1;0;1.000

Suzuki rf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Vogelbach 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Moore 3b;0;0;0;0;1;0;---

Totals;31;9;7;9;6;10

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Laureano cf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Chapman 3b;5;2;2;3;0;1;.400

Piscotty rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250

Davis dh;4;1;1;2;0;0;.250

Pinder lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.500

Olson 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Profar 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Semien ss;2;1;1;1;2;0;.500

Hundley c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Grossman ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;1.000

Phegley c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Totals;35;7;9;7;3;8

Seattle;005;130;000;—;9;7;1

Oakland;112;000;300;—;7;9;0

a-singled for Hundley in the 7th.

E—Healy (1). LOB—Seattle 5, Oakland 4. 2B—Healy (1), Chapman (1), Pinder (1), Profar (1). HR—Santana (1), off Fiers; Beckham (1), off Dull; Piscotty (1), off Gonzales; Davis (1), off Gonzales; Chapman (1), off Rumbelow. RBIs—Gordon (1), Haniger (1), Santana 4 (4), Healy (1), Beckham 2 (2), Chapman 3 (3), Piscotty (1), Davis 2 (2), Semien (1). SB—Gordon (1), Moore (1). CS—Beckham (1). SF—Haniger. S—Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Haniger, Bruce, Encarnacion); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Olson). RISP—Seattle 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Narvaez, Piscotty, Hundley. GIDP—Hundley 2.

DP—Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Bruce), (Healy, Gordon, Vogelbach).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gonzales, W, 1-0;6;7;4;3;1;4;69;4.50

Rumbelow;1/3;2;3;3;1;1;21;81.00

Gearrin, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;0.00

Rosscup, H, 1 2/3;0;0;0;1;0;7;0.00

Strickland, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;0.00

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Fiers, L, 0-1;3;4;5;5;2;3;58;15.00

Hendriks;1;0;1;1;2;1;25;9.00

Dull;2/3;2;3;3;1;1;18;40.50

Buchter;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;4;0.00

Wendelken;2;0;0;0;0;2;29;0.00

Rodney;1;1;0;0;1;0;19;0.00

Trivino;1;0;0;0;0;3;17;0.00

HBP—Fiers (Bruce), Buchter (Vogelbach). WP—Fiers 2, Rumbelow.

T—3:24. A—45,787 (45,600).

Spring training

Wednesday's results

Milwaukee 10, San Diego 7

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 8, Toronto 7

Cincinnati 6, Texas 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., late.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.

Cleveland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

Thursday's games

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Brewers 10, Padres 7

Milwaukee;000;003;250;—;10;13;0

San Diego;200;002;003;—;7;10;1

Woodruff, Barnes (6), Hader (10), Archer (11), Jackson (12), and Pina, Gosewisch; Strahm, Reyes (6), Stammen (6), Solis (7), Maton (7), Stock (8), and Mejia, Stewart. W—Barnes 2-0. L—Stammen 0-1. Sv—Maton. HRs—Gamel, Pina, Thames; Machado, Myers.

Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2

Arizona;000;400;313;—;11;16;0

Chicago (AL);000;000;110;—;2;5;0

Widener, Scott (13), Bradley (14), Lopez (10), Lewis (11), McCanna (12), and Avila, Rosario; Santana, Dopico (5), Giolito (6), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W—Widener 1-0. L—Santana 0-1. Sv—McCanna. HRs—Avila (2), Thomas; Goins.

