Spring training 

Tuesday's results

Toronto 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 16, Boston 7

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 5, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, late

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday's games

No games scheduled

Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0

Milwaukee;000;000;000;—;0;5;1

Toronto;000;000;20x;—;2;7;1

Burnes, Sanchez (4), Brown (5), Perdomo (8), and Pina, Gosewisch; Pannone, Guerra (3), Barnes (5), Shafer (7), Fisk (8), Snead (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Cantwell. W—Shafer 2-1. L—Brown 0-1.

Cubs 16, Red Sox 7

Boston;001;001;050;—;7;7;1

Chicago (NL);002;381;02x;—;16;15;0

Price, Kelley (4), Hembree (5), Workman (5), Lau (5), Thornburg (6), Brewer (6), Weber (7), Feltman (8), and Swihart, Centeno; Edwards Jr., Kintzler (2), Collins (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Norwood (6), Carasiti (7), Clarkin (8), Effross (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Castillo. W—Collins. L—Price 0-2. Sv—Markey. HRs—Travis, Swihart; Bernard, Schwarber.

White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 1

Chicago (AL);004;110;010;—;7;14;0

Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;7;0

Nova, Frare (4), Burr (5), Marshall (6), Foster (7), Heuer (9), and Castillo, Collins; Kelly, Mark (6), Lopez (7), Jeter (8), Bartlett (9), and Kelly, Miroglio. W—Nova 2-2. L—Kelly 1-3. Sv—Heuer. HRs—Lamb.

