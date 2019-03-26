Spring training
Tuesday's results
Toronto 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 16, Boston 7
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 5, Minnesota 5
Texas 5, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, late
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday's games
No games scheduled
Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0
Milwaukee;000;000;000;—;0;5;1
Toronto;000;000;20x;—;2;7;1
Burnes, Sanchez (4), Brown (5), Perdomo (8), and Pina, Gosewisch; Pannone, Guerra (3), Barnes (5), Shafer (7), Fisk (8), Snead (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Cantwell. W—Shafer 2-1. L—Brown 0-1.
Cubs 16, Red Sox 7
Boston;001;001;050;—;7;7;1
Chicago (NL);002;381;02x;—;16;15;0
Price, Kelley (4), Hembree (5), Workman (5), Lau (5), Thornburg (6), Brewer (6), Weber (7), Feltman (8), and Swihart, Centeno; Edwards Jr., Kintzler (2), Collins (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Norwood (6), Carasiti (7), Clarkin (8), Effross (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Castillo. W—Collins. L—Price 0-2. Sv—Markey. HRs—Travis, Swihart; Bernard, Schwarber.
White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 1
Chicago (AL);004;110;010;—;7;14;0
Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;7;0
Nova, Frare (4), Burr (5), Marshall (6), Foster (7), Heuer (9), and Castillo, Collins; Kelly, Mark (6), Lopez (7), Jeter (8), Bartlett (9), and Kelly, Miroglio. W—Nova 2-2. L—Kelly 1-3. Sv—Heuer. HRs—Lamb.
