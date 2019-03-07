Spring training
Thursday's results
Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Minnesota 12, Boston 1
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0
Houston 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels (ss) 7
Cleveland 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 11, Texas 8
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 2
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., late
Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
Friday's games
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
White Sox 9, Brewers 5
Milwaukee;000;010;400;—;5;7;1
Chicago (AL);010;022;40x;—;9;12;0
Davies, Perdomo (5), Jackson (6), Derby (6), Guerra (8), and Grandal, Henry; Rodon, Jones (5), Colome (6), Hamilton (7), Covey (8), and McCann, Collins. W—Hamilton 1-0. L—Derby 0-1. Sv—Jackson. HRs—Pina, Saladino, Stokes Jr.; Mendick.
Rockies 7, Cubs 5
Colorado;003;103;000;—;7;11;1
Chicago Cubs;210;000;101;—;5;10;1
Senzatela, Davis (4), Dunn (5), Oberg (6), Oh (7), Estevez (8), Tinoco (9), and Murphy, Nicholas; Lester, Short (4), Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Hedges (6), Tazawa (7), Maples (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W—Senzatela 2-0. L—Short 0-1. Sv—Tinoco. HRs—Dahl, Murphy, Hampson; Adames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.