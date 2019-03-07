Spring training

Thursday's results

Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Minnesota 12, Boston 1

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0

Houston 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels (ss) 7

Cleveland 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 11, Texas 8

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 2

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., late

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

Friday's games

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

White Sox 9, Brewers 5

Milwaukee;000;010;400;—;5;7;1

Chicago (AL);010;022;40x;—;9;12;0

Davies, Perdomo (5), Jackson (6), Derby (6), Guerra (8), and Grandal, Henry; Rodon, Jones (5), Colome (6), Hamilton (7), Covey (8), and McCann, Collins. W—Hamilton 1-0. L—Derby 0-1. Sv—Jackson. HRs—Pina, Saladino, Stokes Jr.; Mendick.

Rockies 7, Cubs 5

Colorado;003;103;000;—;7;11;1

Chicago Cubs;210;000;101;—;5;10;1

Senzatela, Davis (4), Dunn (5), Oberg (6), Oh (7), Estevez (8), Tinoco (9), and Murphy, Nicholas; Lester, Short (4), Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Hedges (6), Tazawa (7), Maples (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W—Senzatela 2-0. L—Short 0-1. Sv—Tinoco. HRs—Dahl, Murphy, Hampson; Adames.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments