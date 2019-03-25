Spring training
Monday's results
Rochester 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7
Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Omaha 3, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5
Today's games
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 2:40 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.
Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5
Milwaukee;100;230;040;—;10;12;0
Toronto;020;011;100;—;5;8;1
Woodruff, Hader (4), Wilson (5), Guerra (6), Claudio (7), Barnes (8), Williams (9), and Grandal, Pina; Gaviglio, Luciano (3), Mayza (3), Adam (4), Biagini (5), Copping (6), Tice (7), McClelland (8), Jackson (8), Giles (9), and Jansen, Maile. W—Woodruff. L—Mayza. HRs—Shaw, Grandal.
