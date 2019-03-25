Spring training

Monday's results

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

Today's games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 2:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5

Milwaukee;100;230;040;—;10;12;0

Toronto;020;011;100;—;5;8;1

Woodruff, Hader (4), Wilson (5), Guerra (6), Claudio (7), Barnes (8), Williams (9), and Grandal, Pina; Gaviglio, Luciano (3), Mayza (3), Adam (4), Biagini (5), Copping (6), Tice (7), McClelland (8), Jackson (8), Giles (9), and Jansen, Maile. W—Woodruff. L—Mayza. HRs—Shaw, Grandal.

