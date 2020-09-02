Baseball: Lux called up to big leagues again THURS

He was in the starting lineup for all three, going 0-for-4 on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, 2-for-4 — both singles — on Sunday against the Rangers and 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers, who were off Monday, won all three of those game to improve to a big league-best 27-10 entering play Wednesday.

Lux batted eighth in the first of those three games and ninth in the other two and played second base in all three. Moreover, the Dodgers faced a left-handed starter in the third of those games, against the Diamondbacks, and Lux was still in the starting lineup.

It’s virtually certain that Lux will be in the postseason for the second time already in his fledgling MLB career. The Dodgers led the San Diego Padres by five games in the National League West entering Wednesday as they try for their third NL pennant in four years and their first World Series title since 1988.

For Lux, the recall to the bigs is surely welcome after some fans and prospect watchers expressed confusion as to why he wasn’t called up earlier this season.