Baseball: Los Angeles gets a Hollywood ending

The crowd was on its feet in the ninth, anxiously waiting to see if the defending World Series champions could pull out a must-have win. Cody Bellinger got the Dodgers started when he drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland. Alex Reyes entered to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second.

"That's huge, knowing I don't have to do too much," said Taylor, batting in the No. 9 slot after entering to play left field as part of a double switch in the seventh. "It kind of settled me down a little bit."

Taylor then sent a 2-1 breaking ball into the left field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers and ending an October struggle that lasted 4 hours, 15 minutes.

The versatile veteran struggled in September because of a recurring neck injury, and he came off the bench in the Dodgers' most important game of the season.

"Honestly, I was just trying to hit a single," Taylor said after launching the fourth game-ending homer in Dodgers postseason history. "He gave me a good slider to hit and I was able to get it up in the air."