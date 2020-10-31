Baseball: Lester, Kluber, Hand boost free agent total to 175 f

The White Sox declined a $12 million option for Encarnación and a $7 million option for González, who will receive a $500,000. Chicago exercised a $3.5 million option on utilityman Leury García.

Toronto exercised a $1.5 million option on reliever Rafael Dolis and declined a $9.5 million option on right-hander Chase Anderson, who gets a $500,000 buyout. The 32-year-old Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in seven starts and three relief appearances last season.

Kluber, whose option was for $18 million, lasted just one inning in his only start in the third game of the season before a shoulder injury ended his year.

Kluber gets a $1 million buyout, and the club has said it is interested in re-signing Kluber to a less expensive deal. The Rangers acquired the two-time Cy Young Award winner from Cleveland last offseason in a trade that sent hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase to the Indians.

Morton, who turns 37 next month, was due to earn $15 million. Zunino’s option was for $4.5 million. Both played keys roles in the Rays reaching the World Series, where Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

Morton was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA this postseason, losing Game 3 of the World Series. He was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA during the season.

“We’re going to continue talking,” general manager Erik Neander said. “Charlie’s been very open about the uncertainty in his future and where he’s at. Frankly, I felt it was best to let him catch his breath, let him process, let him make some decisions with his family and have those conversations to give us a little more time. I would love nothing more than to have Charlie back as part of our club next year.”

