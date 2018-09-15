NL LEADERS

BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Arenado, Colorado, .298; Rendon, Washington, .296.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 94; Baez, Chicago, 93; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 93; Turner, Washington, 91; Freeman, Atlanta, 90.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 98; Harper, Washington, 95; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Markakis, Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

HITS—Markakis, Atlanta, 176; Gennett, Cincinnati, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166; Yelich, Milwaukee, 166; Story, Colorado, 163; Turner, Washington, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 162; Baez, Chicago, 162.

DOUBLES—Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 34; 3 tied at 33.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 39; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Godley, Arizona, 175; Wheeler, New York, 175; Gray, Colorado, 174.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .338; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Segura, Seattle, .309; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Simmons, Los Angeles, .297.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 101; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 93; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 92; Stanton, New York, 92.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 87.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 172; Castellanos, Detroit, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Segura, Seattle, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 158; 3 tied at 156.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.

TRIPLES—Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 2 tied at 14.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.43.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; 2 tied at 194.

