NL LEADERS

BATTING — Gennett, Cincinnati, .319; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .310; Martinez, St. Louis, .310; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Baez, Chicago, .299; 2 tied at .295.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 97; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 90; Harper, Washington, 86; Arenado, Colorado, 85; Baez, Chicago, 85; Freeman, Atlanta, 84; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84; 2 tied at 82.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 88; Story, Colorado, 87; Harper, Washington, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 83; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Atlanta, 82.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 161; Gennett, Cincinnati, 161; Markakis, Atlanta, 161; Yelich, Milwaukee, 155; Peraza, Cincinnati, 153; Baez, Chicago, 152; Story, Colorado, 152; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 151; Turner, Washington, 151; Castro, Miami, 150.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 32; Rendon, Washington, 32; 5 tied at 30.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; 3 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Story, Colorado, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-7; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; 7 tied at 11.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.68; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.30; Wheeler, New York, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 174; Marquez, Colorado, 173; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 168; Gray, Colorado, 164; Godley, Arizona, 163.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .337; Altuve, Houston, .323; Segura, Seattle, .320; Merrifield, Kansas City, .312; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Andujar, New York, .301; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .298.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 111; Betts, Boston, 110; Martinez, Boston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 94; Ramirez, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 85; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 105; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 85; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 168; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 157; Betts, Boston, 156; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 150; Bregman, Houston, 148; 2 tied at 146.

DOUBLES — Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 5 tied at 36.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING — Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.79; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.17; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 240; Cole, Houston, 234; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Kluber, Cleveland, 180; Snell, Tampa Bay, 177.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments