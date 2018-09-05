NL LEADERS
BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .299; Baez, Chicago, .297; Rendon, Washington, .296.
RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Carpenter, St. Louis, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Harper, Washington, 88; Baez, Chicago, 86; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.
RBI—Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Story, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; 2 tied at 84.
HITS—Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Markakis, Atlanta, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Yelich, Milwaukee, 157; Peraza, Cincinnati, 155; Story, Colorado, 155; Turner, Washington, 155; Baez, Chicago, 153; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 153; Castro, Miami, 152.
DOUBLES—Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Rendon, Washington, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.
TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; 3 tied at 27.
STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 12-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 12-9.
ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Betts, Boston, .335; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Andujar, New York, .297; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 86; Gardner, New York, 84.
RBI—Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
HITS—Martinez, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 160; Betts, Boston, 157; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Bregman, Houston, 154; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 148.
DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.
TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29.
STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING—Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.
ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182.
