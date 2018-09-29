NL LEADERS

BATTING—Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Freeman, Atlanta, .312; Rendon, Washington, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .300; Markakis, Atlanta, .297; Arenado, Colorado, .296.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 116; Yelich, Milwaukee, 114; Carpenter, St. Louis, 110; Albies, Atlanta, 105; Harper, Washington, 101; Turner, Washington, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Baez, Chicago, 98; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 94.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 111; Yelich, Milwaukee, 106; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 105; Story, Colorado, 105; Suarez, Cincinnati, 104; Harper, Washington, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 95.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 191; Markakis, Atlanta, 184; Peraza, Cincinnati, 182; Yelich, Milwaukee, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Blackmon, Colorado, 176; Turner, Washington, 176; Baez, Chicago, 173; Arenado, Colorado, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 171.

DOUBLES—Freeman, Atlanta, 44; Rendon, Washington, 44; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Story, Colorado, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 40; Baez, Chicago, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 4 tied at 7.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Story, Colorado, 35; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; 2 tied at 33.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 43; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 33; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING—Lester, Chicago, 18-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 18-4; Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Freeland, Colorado, 17-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Greinke, Arizona, 15-11; 5 tied at 14.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Freeland, Colorado, 2.85; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.20; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 246; Marquez, Colorado, 221; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 202; Greinke, Arizona, 199; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 188; Gray, Colorado, 182; Godley, Arizona, 180.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Segura, Seattle, .301; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Castellanos, Detroit, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 128; Lindor, Cleveland, 127; Martinez, Boston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 104; Benintendi, Boston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Stanton, New York, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Chapman, Oakland, 99.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 127; Davis, Oakland, 121; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Stanton, New York, 100; Cruz, Seattle, 97; Lowrie, Oakland, 97; 3 tied at 92.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 189; Martinez, Boston, 186; Castellanos, Detroit, 182; Lindor, Cleveland, 182; Betts, Boston, 179; Segura, Seattle, 175; Brantley, Cleveland, 174; Bregman, Houston, 170; Andujar, New York, 169; Haniger, Seattle, 169.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 51; Betts, Boston, 47; Andujar, New York, 46; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 41.

TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 47; Martinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Smith, Tampa Bay, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 3 tied at 21.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Happ, New York, 17-6; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 3 tied at 15.

ERA—Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.83; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.02; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Severino, New York, 3.39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.42; Fiers, Oakland, 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 290; Cole, Houston, 276; Sale, Boston, 237; Carrasco, Cleveland, 225; Severino, New York, 220; Bauer, Cleveland, 219; Kluber, Cleveland, 216; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Clevinger, Cleveland, 207; Berrios, Minnesota, 202.

