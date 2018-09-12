NL LEADERS

BATTING — Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Rendon, Washington, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 107; Carpenter, St. Louis, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 93; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 91; Baez, Chicago, 90; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.

RBI — Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Story, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Yelich, Milwaukee, 162; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 161; Story, Colorado, 161; Albies, Atlanta, 159; Blackmon, Colorado, 159; Turner, Washington, 159.

DOUBLES — Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 36; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; 3 tied at 32.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Godley, Arizona, 174; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 173; 2 tied at 168.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 105; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; Cruz, Seattle, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 86; Stanton, New York, 86.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 168; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; 2 tied at 154.

DOUBLES — Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 2 tied at 37.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

STOLEN BASES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING — Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Severino, New York, 202; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments