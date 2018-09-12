NL LEADERS

BATTING—Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Cain, Milwaukee, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Baez, Chicago, .295.

RUNS—Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 93; Baez, Chicago, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 92; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.

RBI—Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS—Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 163; Story, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 161; Baez, Chicago, 160; Turner, Washington, 160.

DOUBLES—Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 33; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 33.

TRIPLES—KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 38; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 27; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING—Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA—deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Wheeler, New York, 175; Godley, Arizona, 174; Gray, Colorado, 174.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS—Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.

RBI—Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; 4 tied at 86.

HITS—Martinez, Boston, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 170; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 157; 3 tied at 154.

DOUBLES—Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 3 tied at 37.

TRIPLES—Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

STOLEN BASES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING—Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.

ERA—Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.

