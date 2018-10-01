NL LEADERS
BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Rendon, Washington, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Zobrist, Chicago, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .300; Markakis, Atlanta, .297; Arenado, Colorado, .297.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 118; Carpenter, St. Louis, 111; Albies, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, Colorado, 104; Harper, Washington, 103; Turner, Washington, 103; Baez, Chicago, 101; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 94.
RBI — Baez, Chicago, 111; Arenado, Colorado, 110; Yelich, Milwaukee, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 108; Story, Colorado, 108; Suarez, Cincinnati, 104; Rizzo, Chicago, 101; Harper, Washington, 100; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 96.
HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 191; Yelich, Milwaukee, 187; Markakis, Atlanta, 185; Blackmon, Colorado, 182; Peraza, Cincinnati, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 181; Turner, Washington, 180; Baez, Chicago, 176; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Story, Colorado, 174.
DOUBLES — Freeman, Atlanta, 44; Rendon, Washington, 44; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 42; Story, Colorado, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 40; Baez, Chicago, 40; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 12; Baez, Chicago, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Margot, San Diego, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.
HOME RUNS — Arenado, Colorado, 38; Story, Colorado, 37; Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 34.
STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 43; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 34; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Cain, Milwaukee, 30; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 27; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; Rosario, New York, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23.
PITCHING — Lester, Chicago, 18-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 18-4; Scherzer, Washington, 18-7; Freeland, Colorado, 17-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 17-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 15-8; Godley, Arizona, 15-11; Greinke, Arizona, 15-11; 4 tied at 14.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.70; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Freeland, Colorado, 2.85; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.11; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.20; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 300; deGrom, New York, 269; Corbin, Arizona, 246; Marquez, Colorado, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 224; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 202; Greinke, Arizona, 199; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 188; Godley, Arizona, 185; Gray, Colorado, 183.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Brantley, Cleveland, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .300; Castellanos, Detroit, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.
RUNS — Betts, Boston, 129; Lindor, Cleveland, 129; Martinez, Boston, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 105; Benintendi, Boston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Stanton, New York, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Chapman, Oakland, 100.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 130; Davis, Oakland, 123; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Ramirez, Cleveland, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Bregman, Houston, 103; Stanton, New York, 100; Lowrie, Oakland, 99; Cruz, Seattle, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 93.
HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 192; Martinez, Boston, 188; Castellanos, Detroit, 185; Lindor, Cleveland, 183; Betts, Boston, 180; Segura, Seattle, 178; Brantley, Cleveland, 176; Andujar, New York, 170; Bregman, Houston, 170; Haniger, Seattle, 170.
DOUBLES — Bregman, Houston, 51; Andujar, New York, 47; Betts, Boston, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Merrifield, Kansas City, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 41.
TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 48; Martinez, Boston, 43; Gallo, Texas, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Stanton, New York, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 32; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32.
STOLEN BASES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 45; Smith, Tampa Bay, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 32; Betts, Boston, 30; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; 4 tied at 21.
PITCHING — Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-10; Happ, New York, 17-6; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 16-6; 2 tied at 15.
ERA — Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.89; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.89; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.02; Morton, Houston, 3.13; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.39; Fiers, Oakland, 3.56.
STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 290; Cole, Houston, 276; Sale, Boston, 237; Carrasco, Cleveland, 231; Kluber, Cleveland, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 221; Snell, Tampa Bay, 221; Severino, New York, 220; Paxton, Seattle, 208; Clevinger, Cleveland, 207.
