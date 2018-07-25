NL LEADERS

BATTING — Almora, Chicago, .320; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .318; Kemp, Los Angeles, .315; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Suarez, Cincinnati, .305; Realmuto, Miami, .304.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Pham, St. Louis, 67; Carpenter, St. Louis, 66; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 65; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 64; Yelich, Milwaukee, 64; Baez, Chicago, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 62.

RBI — Suarez, Cincinnati, 76; Baez, Chicago, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 72; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 71; Story, Colorado, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 65; Rizzo, Chicago, 65; Kemp, Los Angeles, 64; Gennett, Cincinnati, 63.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 123; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Gennett, Cincinnati, 118; Castro, Miami, 116; Albies, Atlanta, 115; Anderson, Miami, 113; Peraza, Cincinnati, 113; Arenado, Colorado, 111; 3 tied at 110.

DOUBLES — Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Story, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 26; Rendon, Washington, 25; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 24; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 24.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 9; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNSAguilar, Milwaukee, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 25; Carpenter, St. Louis, 25; Harper, Washington, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 22; Suarez, Cincinnati, 22; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; 5 tied at 19.

STOLEN BASES — SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 22; Turner, Washington, 22; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; 3 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 13-5; Lester, Chicago, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Godley, Arizona, 11-6; Greinke, Arizona, 11-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 10-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 9-3; Newcomb, Atlanta, 9-5; Quintana, Chicago, 9-6; 9 tied at 8.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.82; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Greinke, Arizona, 3.05; Lester, Chicago, 3.06; Guerra, Milwaukee, 3.13; Corbin, Arizona, 3.13; Freeland, Colorado, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 159; Corbin, Arizona, 158; Greinke, Arizona, 137; Nola, Philadelphia, 136; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 125; Gray, Colorado, 125; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 122; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 118; Maeda, Los Angeles, 115.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .351; Altuve, Houston, .328; Martinez, Boston, .323; Segura, Seattle, .321; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Rosario, Minnesota, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303; Benintendi, Boston, .302.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 88; Betts, Boston, 81; Martinez, Boston, 74; Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Ramirez, Cleveland, 72; Benintendi, Boston, 71; Springer, Houston, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Judge, New York, 69; Rosario, Minnesota, 69.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 85; Ramirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

HITS — Altuve, Houston, 133; Rosario, Minnesota, 125; Segura, Seattle, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Castellanos, Detroit, 119; Martinez, Boston, 119; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Betts, Boston, 114; Merrifield, Kansas City, 114; Ramirez, Cleveland, 112.

DOUBLES — Escobar, Minnesota, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; 5 tied at 27.

TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Betts, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; Smith, Tampa Bay, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.

PITCHING — Severino, New York, 14-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.13; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Severino, New York, 2.63; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.68; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.88; Morton, Houston, 2.96; 2 tied at 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 197; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Cole, Houston, 186; Verlander, Houston, 183; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Severino, New York, 152; Morton, Houston, 146; Berrios, Minnesota, 136; Kluber, Cleveland, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.

