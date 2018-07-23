NL LEADERS

BATTING — Markakis, Atlanta, .321; Almora, Chicago, .321; Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Kemp, Los Angeles, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Arenado, Colorado, .310; Suarez, Cincinnati, .307; Realmuto, Miami, .303; Yelich, Milwaukee, .303.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 66; Carpenter, St. Louis, 66; Pham, St. Louis, 66; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 65; Baez, Chicago, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 62; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 62; Yelich, Milwaukee, 62.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 72; Suarez, Cincinnati, 72; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 71; Story, Colorado, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Rizzo, Chicago, 64; Gennett, Cincinnati, 63; Kemp, Los Angeles, 62; Markakis, Atlanta, 62.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 123; Freeman, Atlanta, 119; Albies, Atlanta, 115; Castro, Miami, 115; Gennett, Cincinnati, 115; Peraza, Cincinnati, 112; Anderson, Miami, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 110; Story, Colorado, 110; Blackmon, Colorado, 109.

DOUBLES — Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Story, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 26; Rendon, Washington, 25; 5 tied at 23.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 9; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNSAguilar, Milwaukee, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 25; Carpenter, St. Louis, 25; Harper, Washington, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; Suarez, Cincinnati, 20; 5 tied at 19.

STOLEN BASES — SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 22; Turner, Washington, 22; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; 3 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 13-5; Lester, Chicago, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Godley, Arizona, 11-6; Greinke, Arizona, 11-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 10-3; Newcomb, Atlanta, 9-5; Quintana, Chicago, 9-6; 8 tied at 8.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.82; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Greinke, Arizona, 3.05; Lester, Chicago, 3.14; Corbin, Arizona, 3.24; Freeland, Colorado, 3.28; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 159; Corbin, Arizona, 149; Greinke, Arizona, 137; Nola, Philadelphia, 131; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 125; Gray, Colorado, 125; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 122; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 117; Godley, Arizona, 114.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .352; Altuve, Houston, .328; Martinez, Boston, .322; Segura, Seattle, .321; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .314; Simmons, Los Angeles, .307; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Rosario, Minnesota, .305; Castellanos, Detroit, .304.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 86; Betts, Boston, 80; Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Martinez, Boston, 72; Benintendi, Boston, 70; Ramirez, Cleveland, 70; Judge, New York, 68; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Segura, Seattle, 68; Springer, Houston, 68.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 81; Ramirez, Cleveland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; KDavis, Oakland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.

HITS — Altuve, Houston, 131; Segura, Seattle, 123; Rosario, Minnesota, 120; Castellanos, Detroit, 118; Lindor, Cleveland, 117; Martinez, Boston, 116; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 112; Betts, Boston, 111; Merrifield, Kansas City, 111.

DOUBLES — Escobar, Minnesota, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Andujar, New York, 29; Bogaerts, Boston, 28; 4 tied at 27.

TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Gordon, Seattle, 4; Jones, Detroit, 4; Moreland, Boston, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 4.

HOME RUNS — Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; Betts, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Stanton, New York, 23.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Smith, Tampa Bay, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16.

PITCHING — Severino, New York, 14-2; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.13; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Severino, New York, 2.31; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.44; Cole, Houston, 2.53; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.68; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.76; Morton, Houston, 2.96; 2 tied at 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 197; Verlander, Houston, 183; Bauer, Cleveland, 182; Cole, Houston, 177; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Morton, Houston, 146; Severino, New York, 144; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134; Kluber, Cleveland, 132; Happ, Toronto, 130.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments