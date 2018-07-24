NL LEADERS
BATTING — Almora, Chicago, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Kemp, Los Angeles, .318; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .318; Arenado, Colorado, .310; Suarez, Cincinnati, .307; Realmuto, Miami, .304; Yelich, Milwaukee, .302.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 66; Carpenter, St. Louis, 66; Pham, St. Louis, 66; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 65; Baez, Chicago, 63; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 62; Yelich, Milwaukee, 62.
RBI — Baez, Chicago, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 72; Suarez, Cincinnati, 72; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 71; Story, Colorado, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Rizzo, Chicago, 65; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 64; Gennett, Cincinnati, 63; Kemp, Los Angeles, 63.
HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 123; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Castro, Miami, 116; Albies, Atlanta, 115; Gennett, Cincinnati, 115; Anderson, Miami, 113; Peraza, Cincinnati, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 110; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 110; Story, Colorado, 110.
DOUBLES — Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Story, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 26; Rendon, Washington, 25; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 24; 4 tied at 23.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 9; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Aguilar, Milwaukee, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 25; Carpenter, St. Louis, 25; Harper, Washington, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 23; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 22; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; Suarez, Cincinnati, 20; 5 tied at 19.
STOLEN BASES — SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 22; Turner, Washington, 22; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; 3 tied at 14.
PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 13-5; Lester, Chicago, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Godley, Arizona, 11-6; Greinke, Arizona, 11-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 10-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 9-3; Newcomb, Atlanta, 9-5; Quintana, Chicago, 9-6; 8 tied at 8.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.30; Stripling, Los Angeles, 2.43; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.82; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.85; Greinke, Arizona, 3.05; Corbin, Arizona, 3.13; Lester, Chicago, 3.14; Freeland, Colorado, 3.28.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 159; Corbin, Arizona, 158; Greinke, Arizona, 137; Nola, Philadelphia, 131; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 125; Gray, Colorado, 125; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 122; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 117; 2 tied at 114.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .350; Altuve, Houston, .328; Martinez, Boston, .321; Segura, Seattle, .321; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .309; Rosario, Minnesota, .307; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Benintendi, Boston, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303.
RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 87; Betts, Boston, 80; Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Martinez, Boston, 72; Benintendi, Boston, 70; Ramirez, Cleveland, 70; Judge, New York, 69; Rosario, Minnesota, 69; Segura, Seattle, 68; Springer, Houston, 68.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 69; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.
HITS — Altuve, Houston, 131; Segura, Seattle, 123; Rosario, Minnesota, 122; Castellanos, Detroit, 118; Lindor, Cleveland, 118; Martinez, Boston, 117; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Betts, Boston, 112; Ramirez, Cleveland, 112; 2 tied at 111.
DOUBLES — Escobar, Minnesota, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 32; Andujar, New York, 30; Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; 5 tied at 27.
TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Gordon, Seattle, 4; Jones, Detroit, 4; Moreland, Boston, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 4.
HOME RUNS — Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 24; Gallo, Texas, 24; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; 3 tied at 23.
STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; Smith, Tampa Bay, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHING — Severino, New York, 14-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.
ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.13; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.44; Cole, Houston, 2.53; Severino, New York, 2.63; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.68; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.88; Morton, Houston, 2.96; 2 tied at 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 197; Verlander, Houston, 183; Bauer, Cleveland, 182; Cole, Houston, 177; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Severino, New York, 152; Morton, Houston, 146; Berrios, Minnesota, 136; Kluber, Cleveland, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.
