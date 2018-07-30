NL LEADERS
BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .320; Gennett, Cincinnati, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Markakis, Atlanta, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .313; Almora, Chicago, .310; Realmuto, Miami, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Kemp, Los Angeles, .303; Winker, Cincinnati, .299.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 76; Yelich, Milwaukee, 70; Arenado, Colorado, 69; Carpenter, St. Louis, 67; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 67; Pham, St. Louis, 67; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 66; Baez, Chicago, 65; 2 tied at 64.
RBI — Suarez, Cincinnati, 80; Baez, Chicago, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 75; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 73; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 70; Rizzo, Chicago, 69; Story, Colorado, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Gennett, Cincinnati, 67; Markakis, Atlanta, 65.
HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 128; Freeman, Atlanta, 125; Gennett, Cincinnati, 123; Castro, Miami, 121; Albies, Atlanta, 118; Anderson, Miami, 118; Peraza, Cincinnati, 118; Blackmon, Colorado, 116; Yelich, Milwaukee, 115; 2 tied at 114.
DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; Baez, Chicago, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 25; Rendon, Washington, 25; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 25; 6 tied at 24.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 9; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Arenado, Colorado, 27; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 25; Carpenter, St. Louis, 25; Harper, Washington, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Suarez, Cincinnati, 24; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.
STOLEN BASES — SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Turner, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; 3 tied at 14.
PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 14-5; Greinke, Arizona, 12-5; Lester, Chicago, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Godley, Arizona, 11-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 11-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-3; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; 4 tied at 9.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.82; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Greinke, Arizona, 2.96; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 3.05; Lester, Chicago, 3.06; Freeland, Colorado, 3.13; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.23; Corbin, Arizona, 3.26.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 200; Corbin, Arizona, 166; deGrom, New York, 164; Greinke, Arizona, 143; Nola, Philadelphia, 136; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 134; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 133; Gray, Colorado, 131; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 122; 2 tied at 120.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .344; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .326; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Rosario, Minnesota, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Benintendi, Boston, .300.
RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 90; Betts, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Martinez, Boston, 76; Ramirez, Cleveland, 75; Benintendi, Boston, 73; Springer, Houston, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Judge, New York, 70; 2 tied at 69.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 74; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; 4 tied at 64.
HITS — Altuve, Houston, 134; Rosario, Minnesota, 128; Segura, Seattle, 127; Martinez, Boston, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 123; Castellanos, Detroit, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Merrifield, Kansas City, 118; Jones, Baltimore, 117; Gordon, Seattle, 116.
DOUBLES — Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Abreu, Chicago, 29; Jones, Baltimore, 28; Smoak, Toronto, 28.
TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; 7 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 32; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Cruz, Seattle, 25; 3 tied at 24.
STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Betts, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Benintendi, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Smith, Tampa Bay, 18; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHING — Severino, New York, 14-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 5 tied at 11.
ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.62; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.79; Morton, Houston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.94; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Verlander, Houston, 190; Cole, Houston, 186; Severino, New York, 157; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Morton, Houston, 151; Berrios, Minnesota, 142; Kluber, Cleveland, 139; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.
