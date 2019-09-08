NL LEADERS

BATTING — Rendon, Washington, .335; K.Marte, Arizona, .331; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; McNeil, New York, .324; Blackmon, Colorado, .317; Newman, Pittsburgh, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .300; T.Turner, Washington, .300.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 113; Freeman, Atlanta, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Rendon, Washington, 107; Blackmon, Colorado, 102; Story, Colorado, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Bryant, Chicago, 97; Soto, Washington, 97; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 96.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 115; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

HITS — K.Marte, Arizona, 177; Arenado, Colorado, 165; Blackmon, Colorado, 165; Albies, Atlanta, 164; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 162; Rendon, Washington, 162; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 159; Yelich, Milwaukee, 159; Story, Colorado, 157.

DOUBLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Rendon, Washington, 39; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 35; Pillar, San Francisco, 35; Segura, Philadelphia, 35; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 34; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 34; Story, Colorado, 34.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 6; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6.

HOME RUNS — P.Alonso, New York, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 34; T.Turner, Washington, 31; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; J.Dyson, Arizona, 29; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Robles, Washington, 24; Story, Colorado, 20; Wong, St. Louis, 20; Margot, San Diego, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; A.Rosario, New York, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.54; Scherzer, Washington, 2.60; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.75; deGrom, New York, 2.76; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.06; Flaherty, St. Louis, 3.14; Corbin, Washington, 3.16; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS — Strasburg, Washington, 222; deGrom, New York, 220; Corbin, Washington, 210; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 208; Ray, Arizona, 207; Scherzer, Washington, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 200; Buehler, Los Angeles, 190; Darvish, Chicago, 190; Flaherty, St. Louis, 186.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Devers, Boston, .314; Martinez, Boston, .310; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Gurriel, Houston, .304.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 127; Devers, Boston, 116; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bregman, Houston, 109; Semien, Oakland, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 98; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Villar, Baltimore, 95.

RBI — J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Bregman, Houston, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Devers, Boston, 178; LeMahieu, New York, 173; Polanco, Minnesota, 170; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Brantley, Houston, 168; Betts, Boston, 161; Martinez, Boston, 160; Semien, Oakland, 159; J.Abreu, Chicago, 157; Gurriel, Houston, 157.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Semien, Oakland, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35.

TRIPLES — Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; M.Chapman, Oakland, 32.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.52; G.Cole, Houston, 2.81; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Minor, Texas, 3.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.27; Miley, Houston, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS — G.Cole, Houston, 266; Verlander, Houston, 264; Bieber, Cleveland, 233; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 216; Lynn, Texas, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 180.

