NL LEADERS

BATTING — Rendon, Washington, .332; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; K.Marte, Arizona, .327; McNeil, New York, .323; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .323; Blackmon, Colorado, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Newman, Pittsburgh, .315; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .302.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 120; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 112; Freeman, Atlanta, 111; Rendon, Washington, 111; Story, Colorado, 104; Blackmon, Colorado, 103; Bryant, Chicago, 102; Soto, Washington, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 97; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 97.

RBI — Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 98.

HITS — K.Marte, Arizona, 182; Albies, Atlanta, 174; Arenado, Colorado, 172; Freeman, Atlanta, 171; Blackmon, Colorado, 170; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 168; Rendon, Washington, 166; A.Rosario, New York, 161; Story, Colorado, 161; Yelich, Milwaukee, 161.

DOUBLES — Rendon, Washington, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 41; Albies, Atlanta, 40; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 36; Bryant, Chicago, 35; McNeil, New York, 35; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 35; Segura, Philadelphia, 35.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 7; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6.

HOME RUNS — P.Alonso, New York, 47; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; T.Turner, Washington, 32; J.Dyson, Arizona, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Robles, Washington, 25; Wong, St. Louis, 22; Margot, San Diego, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; A.Rosario, New York, 17.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.57; Scherzer, Washington, 2.65; deGrom, New York, 2.71; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.80; Flaherty, St. Louis, 2.99; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.05; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.14; Corbin, Washington, 3.20; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.22.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 231; Strasburg, Washington, 229; Scherzer, Washington, 222; Corbin, Washington, 213; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 211; Ray, Arizona, 208; Nola, Philadelphia, 207; Darvish, Chicago, 204; Buehler, Los Angeles, 201; Flaherty, St. Louis, 196.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .325; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Devers, Boston, .314; Altuve, Houston, .305; Moncada, Chicago, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Martinez, Boston, .303.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 131; Devers, Boston, 117; Semien, Oakland, 113; Bregman, Houston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; LeMahieu, New York, 101; C.Santana, Cleveland, 101; Villar, Baltimore, 98; Kepler, Minnesota, 97.

RBI — J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 189; Devers, Boston, 183; LeMahieu, New York, 180; Polanco, Minnesota, 174; Brantley, Houston, 172; Bogaerts, Boston, 170; Semien, Oakland, 170; Betts, Boston, 168; J.Abreu, Chicago, 163; Martinez, Boston, 162.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Semien, Oakland, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37.

TRIPLES — Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 34; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 34; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Pham, Tampa Bay, 21; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.58; G.Cole, Houston, 2.62; Minor, Texas, 3.08; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.16; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.17; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.63; Lynn, Texas, 3.72; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS — G.Cole, Houston, 292; Verlander, Houston, 275; Bieber, Cleveland, 241; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Morton, Tampa Bay, 223; Sale, Boston, 218; Lynn, Texas, 216; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 183.

