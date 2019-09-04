NL LEADERS

BATTING — Rendon, Washington, .337; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .335; Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; McNeil, New York, .322; K.Marte, Arizona, .321; Blackmon, Colorado, .320; Newman, Pittsburgh, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .298; W.Ramos, New York, .298; Story, Colorado, .298.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 109; Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 106; Rendon, Washington, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Story, Colorado, 100; Bryant, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 95; Soto, Washington, 94.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Rendon, Washington, 111; Bell, Pittsburgh, 110; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 99; Soto, Washington, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

HITS — K.Marte, Arizona, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 162; Arenado, Colorado, 161; Freeman, Atlanta, 159; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 158; Albies, Atlanta, 158; Rendon, Washington, 156; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 155; Hosmer, San Diego, 153; Yelich, Milwaukee, 153.

DOUBLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 40; Seager, Los Angeles, 39; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; Rendon, Washington, 38; Albies, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; B.Anderson, Miami, 33; McNeil, New York, 33; D.Murphy, Colorado, 33.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; P.Alonso, New York, 43; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Donaldson, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; E.Escobar, Arizona, 33.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 33; T.Turner, Washington, 30; J.Dyson, Arizona, 28; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Robles, Washington, 24; Margot, San Diego, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Wong, St. Louis, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.35; Scherzer, Washington, 2.46; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.54; deGrom, New York, 2.66; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.80; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.96; Corbin, Washington, 3.20; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.25; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS — Strasburg, Washington, 215; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Washington, 201; Scherzer, Washington, 200; Ray, Arizona, 199; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 198; Nola, Philadelphia, 194; Buehler, Los Angeles, 190; Darvish, Chicago, 183; Flaherty, St. Louis, 178.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Brantley, Houston, .327; Alberto, Baltimore, .323; Devers, Boston, .321; Martinez, Boston, .317; Bogaerts, Boston, .312; Cruz, Minnesota, .311; Gurriel, Houston, .307; Polanco, Minnesota, .305; Altuve, Houston, .301.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 123; Devers, Boston, 113; Trout, Los Angeles, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; Semien, Oakland, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 97; LeMahieu, New York, 96; Kepler, Minnesota, 94; Villar, Baltimore, 94.

RBI — J.Abreu, Chicago, 104; Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 173; LeMahieu, New York, 171; Polanco, Minnesota, 167; Brantley, Houston, 165; Bogaerts, Boston, 164; Martinez, Boston, 158; Gurriel, Houston, 155; Betts, Boston, 154; J.Abreu, Chicago, 153.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Betts, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 34; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Pham, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.57; G.Cole, Houston, 2.81; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.07; Minor, Texas, 3.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Giolito, Chicago, 3.30; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.57; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.61.

STRIKEOUTS — G.Cole, Houston, 266; Verlander, Houston, 257; Bieber, Cleveland, 224; Boyd, Detroit, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 210; Morton, Tampa Bay, 209; Lynn, Texas, 202; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 180.

