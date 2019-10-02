(Final regular season statistics)

NL LEADERS

BATTING — K.Marte, Arizona, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Rendon, Washington, .319; McNeil, New York, .318; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Blackmon, Colorado, .314; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .314; Newman, Pittsburgh, .308; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .305; T.Turner, Washington, .298.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 127; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 121; Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 113; Blackmon, Colorado, 112; Story, Colorado, 111; Soto, Washington, 110; Bryant, Chicago, 108; P.Alonso, New York, 103; Eaton, Washington, 103.

RBI — Rendon, Washington, 126; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; P.Alonso, New York, 120; Arenado, Colorado, 118; E.Escobar, Arizona, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 115; Harper, Philadelphia, 114; Soto, Washington, 110; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 103.

HITS — Albies, Atlanta, 189; K.Marte, Arizona, 187; Arenado, Colorado, 185; Blackmon, Colorado, 182; A.Rosario, New York, 177; Freeman, Atlanta, 176; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 175; Rendon, Washington, 174; Story, Colorado, 173; Castro, Miami, 172.

DOUBLES — Rendon, Washington, 44; Seager, Los Angeles, 44; Albies, Atlanta, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; J.Báez, Chicago, 38; McNeil, New York, 38; Story, Colorado, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Pillar, San Francisco, 37; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 37; Segura, Philadelphia, 37; T.Turner, Washington, 37.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; Edman, St. Louis, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 7; A.Frazier, Pittsburgh, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Newman, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6.

HOME RUNS — P.Alonso, New York, 53; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 49; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Schwarber, Chicago, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; T.Turner, Washington, 35; J.Dyson, Arizona, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Robles, Washington, 28; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 25; Wong, St. Louis, 24; Story, Colorado, 23; Margot, San Diego, 20; A.Rosario, New York, 19.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 18-6; Fried, Atlanta, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 16-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 14-5; Corbin, Washington, 14-7; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.32; deGrom, New York, 2.43; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.68; Flaherty, St. Louis, 2.75; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.88; Scherzer, Washington, 2.93; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.03; Corbin, Washington, 3.25; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.26; Strasburg, Washington, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 255; Strasburg, Washington, 251; Scherzer, Washington, 243; Corbin, Washington, 238; Ray, Arizona, 235; Flaherty, St. Louis, 231; Darvish, Chicago, 229; Nola, Philadelphia, 229; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 226; Buehler, Los Angeles, 215.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .327; Moncada, Chicago, .315; Brantley, Houston, .311; Cruz, Minnesota, .311; Devers, Boston, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Alberto, Baltimore, .305; Martinez, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 135; Devers, Boston, 129; Semien, Oakland, 123; Bregman, Houston, 122; Villar, Baltimore, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; LeMahieu, New York, 109; Polanco, Minnesota, 107.

RBI — J.Abreu, Chicago, 123; Soler, Kansas City, 117; Bogaerts, Boston, 117; Devers, Boston, 115; Bregman, Houston, 112; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 109; Cruz, Minnesota, 108; Martinez, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 104.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 206; Devers, Boston, 201; LeMahieu, New York, 197; Bogaerts, Boston, 190; Semien, Oakland, 187; Polanco, Minnesota, 186; J.Abreu, Chicago, 180; Brantley, Houston, 179; Betts, Boston, 176; Villar, Baltimore, 176.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 54; Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Semien, Oakland, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Brantley, Houston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40.

TRIPLES — Dozier, Kansas City, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS — Soler, Kansas City, 48; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 41; Bregman, Houston, 41; Springer, Houston, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; M.Olson, Oakland, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 36.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 46; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 40; Andrus, Texas, 31; Pham, Tampa Bay, 25; DeShields, Texas, 24; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Da.Santana, Texas, 21.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 21-6; G.Cole, Houston, 20-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Lynn, Texas, 16-11; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-13; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.

ERA — G.Cole, Houston, 2.50; Verlander, Houston, 2.58; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.59; Lynn, Texas, 3.67; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.68; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.81; B.Anderson, Oakland, 3.89.

STRIKEOUTS — G.Cole, Houston, 326; Verlander, Houston, 300; Bieber, Cleveland, 259; Lynn, Texas, 246; Morton, Tampa Bay, 240; Boyd, Detroit, 238; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 213; Minor, Texas, 200.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments